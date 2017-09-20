Breast cancer survivors, models to walk the runway to raise money for outreach program

Breast cancer survivors and models alike will walk the runway Thursday night to raise money to benefit Woman's Hospital's breast cancer outreach program.

Participants will be wearing bras decorated by local artists, featuring feathers, paint, metal hardware, and many more mixed materials. After the show, guests will be able to bid on the bras during a silent auction. Hundreds of other products and services that have been donated by local businesses will be auctioned off as well. There will also be specialty cocktails available from local restaurants.

All money raised will benefit the breast cancer outreach program at Woman's Hospital, including its Mobile Mammography Coaches. The buses provide on site mammograms to women in under-served communities.

The BUST Breast Cancer Bra Art Fashion Show will be held Thursday, September 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. at L'Auberge. Tickets are $75 at the door. Tickets to the pre-party are $90 each. For more information, click here.

