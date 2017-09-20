Summer coming to and end; continuing to watch the tropics

What you see is what you get. The local weather story remains the same for the next couple of days and into the weekend as well.

The WAFB First Alert Forecast calls for morning starts around 70° to the lower 70°s with afternoon highs running in the upper 80°s to low 90°s for Thursday through Sunday. Mornings could start out with a little patchy fog, but we don't anticipate anything too dense or too widespread to seriously hamper the morning commute. Afternoons will feel truly summer-like, with Gulf humidity driving heat index readings into the upper 90°s to 100° or more during the peak of the day.

And yes, keep isolated-to-scattered afternoon thunderstorms in the daily forecast through Sunday too. Rain chances set at about 20 to 30 percent each day.

Fall officially begins on Friday afternoon at 3:02 p.m., but the WAFB First Alert Extended Outlook reads like summer will continue right through the entire 7-day forecast period. There are some signs that we could get our next cool front towards the end of next week. Let's hope that provides a little relief from the recent summer heat.

The tropics continue to "cook" as we track Tropical Storm Jose off the U.S. East Coast, Category 3 Maria, which exited the island of Puerto Rico earlier this afternoon, and Invest Lee, which is out in the central Atlantic.

Jose will likely transition to a post-tropical system in the next two days, but the model guidance shows that Jose’s remnants may not be done with the U.S. just yet. The general consensus among most of the latest track forecasts shows those remnants tracking west and moving into the mid-Atlantic states sometime next week.

Invest Lee still has some potential for re-generation as a tropical system, although the National Hurricane Center (NHC) lowered the re-development potential from 60 percent Tuesday to 50 percent Wednesday. Regardless of what might become of Lee, this is a “fish” system (a nickname indicating that it will remain out at sea and no threat to land).

That leaves Maria, which has weakened to Category 2 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph after pummeling the islands of St. Croix as a Cat. 5 and then Puerto Rico as a Cat. 4. The latest NHC calls for Maria to regain major hurricane strength in the next 24 to 36 hours and remain a Category 3 hurricane into the weekend as it tracks NW, then NNW, then north with the forecast cone remaining east of the Bahamas and the southeast United States into early next week. However, interests throughout the western Atlantic need to keep a close watch on Maria well into next week.

