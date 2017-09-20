Donald Smart's twin sister reacts to alleged shooter's arrest

Wednesday was quite a day for LSU student, John Estrada. Estrada was in class when it was suddenly interrupted.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards held the first statewide symposium on ending human trafficking on Wednesday. 600 of the state’s key leaders and stakeholders together to discuss the issue.More >>
From the time he was a young boy, equipped with a bicycle and a lawnmower, Dianne Patterson says her twin brother, Donald Smart, worked hard. As a kid, she says he would go door to door cutting grass and share his earnings with his sister.More >>
Authorities said the shooting death of a former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation (BREC) commissioner may be linked to two other shootings. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting in Pride on Tuesday.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
A Texas jury has found Jason Lowe guilty of murder in the 2016 death of his girlfriend and Pascagoula native Jessie Bardwell, according to reports from The Dallas Morning News.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
