Donald Smart's twin sister reacts to alleged shooter's arrest

From the time he was a young boy, equipped with a bicycle and a lawnmower, Dianne Patterson says her twin brother, Donald Smart, worked hard. As a kid, she says he would go door to door cutting grass and share his earnings with his sister.

“That's how he worked and that's how he took care of his family, just by working hard with his hands,” said Patterson.

Working with his hands is something Patterson says her twin did all his life. In addition to his longtime job at Louie's Café near LSU, Don, as she called him, also worked as a painter. She says he did anything to earn a living and take care of his family. "I have never once heard him complain or be upset or have a confrontation with anyone," said Patterson.

It was a devastating shock, of course, when she learned her brother had been gunned down, a victim apparently chosen at random. However, Patterson says she had faith investigators would find the alleged shooter, so she says when a man was arrested and charged with the crime, it was the answer to her prayers.

“The Bible said the prayers of the righteous are valued much, so I had no doubt in my mind that they will apprehend the guy who had done that to Don,” said Patterson.

More than the way he died, Patterson says she hopes her twin is remembered for how he lived. “My brother loved his family,” said Patterson.

Patterson says Smart’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

