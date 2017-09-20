New $10M addiction treatment center opening in Abita Springs

A New Orleans native and healthcare entrepreneur is opening a $10 million addition treatment facility in Abita Springs.

The new facility, called Longbranch Recovery Center, is set to open in December and will mark the largest investment in addiction treatment ever made in the State of Louisiana.

"There is just a huge need for addiction treatment in Louisiana. Many people are forced to seek treatment out of state, but now they won't have to. Longbranch is going to set a new bar for quality treatment and caliber of accommodations in the State of Louisiana, and it will be accessible and affordable," said Chris McMahon, who is spearheading the opening of the center.

McMahon specializes in what he refers to as "small footprint, high end" healthcare facilities, giving patients access to quality healthcare without a high price tag. McMahon is the CEO of Passages Hospice in New Orleans, which he co-founded in 2013. Since then, the facility has gained national attention as a leading hospice provider.

The center will employ a drug-free treatment model that focuses on trauma counseling, dual diagnostics, and community support. McMahon has first-hand experience battling addiction and feels his knowledge will be invaluable for the facility.

"Seventeen years ago, I battled a very serious opioid addiction that wrecked my family and nearly ended my life. By the grace of God, I entered recovery and got sober. My life's goal is to do whatever I can to ensure that other families see their loved ones set free," said McMahon.

The recovery center will be located on the site of the historic Longbranch Hotel in Abita Springs. The main building, which is an almost exact replica of the original hotel, which burned down in 1865, will have sprawling porches, 14-foot ceilings, 32 private bedrooms, therapists' offices, and group meeting rooms. There will also be a gourmet restaurant, yoga room, Japanese meditation garden, activity center, and pool located on the property.

"When you think about the history of this site, it seems providential that we are opening Longbranch Recovery Center here. People used to flock to the Longbranch Hotel to drink from the healing waters of the underground aquifer that runs through the area. Now, this will continue to be a place of healing and recovery," said McMahon.

When it opens, the facility will offer 30 to 90-day inpatient treatment programs. The facility will be located at 21516 Hwy. 36 in Abita Springs. Outpatient treatment will also be available at a separate facility in Old Metairie, which will begin taking patients in November.

