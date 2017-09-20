‘It was just a sneak-type shooting’ says lone survivor of shootings believed to be connected

Wednesday was quite a day for LSU student, John Estrada. Estrada was in class when it was suddenly interrupted.More >>
Wednesday was quite a day for LSU student, John Estrada. Estrada was in class when it was suddenly interrupted.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards held the first statewide symposium on ending human trafficking on Wednesday. 600 of the state’s key leaders and stakeholders together to discuss the issue.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards held the first statewide symposium on ending human trafficking on Wednesday. 600 of the state’s key leaders and stakeholders together to discuss the issue.More >>
From the time he was a young boy, equipped with a bicycle and a lawnmower, Dianne Patterson says her twin brother, Donald Smart, worked hard. As a kid, she says he would go door to door cutting grass and share his earnings with his sister.More >>
From the time he was a young boy, equipped with a bicycle and a lawnmower, Dianne Patterson says her twin brother, Donald Smart, worked hard. As a kid, she says he would go door to door cutting grass and share his earnings with his sister.More >>
Authorities said the shooting death of a former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation (BREC) commissioner may be linked to two other shootings. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting in Pride on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities said the shooting death of a former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation (BREC) commissioner may be linked to two other shootings. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting in Pride on Tuesday.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
The second day of James “Eddy” Henderson's aggravated kidnapping trial began with witness testimony from the person who had reported Vanessa Melson missing in 2015.More >>
The second day of James “Eddy” Henderson's aggravated kidnapping trial began with witness testimony from the person who had reported Vanessa Melson missing in 2015.More >>