‘It was just a sneak-type shooting’ says lone survivor of shootings believed to be connected

Detectives investigating whether 3 shootings in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana parishes connectedThe only survivor of three shootings that authorities believe are connected spoke with 9News’ Kiran Chawala.

Buck Hornsby was exercising by walking around his property along Highway 63 in East Feliciana Parish on the morning of Sept. 12 when he was hit by two shotgun blasts.

“Out of the blue, I just had a car pull up on the side of the road and opened fire on me, for no apparent reason. It was just a sneak-type shooting, I had no clue.”

Hornsby has 37 pellets in his body. One of them narrowly missed his carotid artery.

