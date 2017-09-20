Man accused of stealing $15k worth of items from multiple Home Depot locations in EBR Parish

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $15,000 worth of merchandise from the multiple Home Depot locations across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials say the latest theft happened at the Home Depot located at 6600 Main St. in Zachary on Wednesday, September 20 around 2 p.m. Reports say an unknown black man entered the store on eight different occasions and has been seen around the parish since June filling a shopping cart with power tools and leaving the store without paying. Officials say this happened at four different Home Depot locations. All told, Home Depot has lost about $15,000 in merchandise.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on this theft should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.