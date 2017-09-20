Body of work release inmate accused of murdering ex-girlfriend recovered

Investigators confirm that a body recovered from the Mississippi is that of a man who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend after he escaped from a work release facility.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the body of Alvin Dixon Jr. was recovered by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Maritime Division on September 7.

"At the time of the recovery, Police Detectives were unsure of the identity, but suspected that it could be Alvin Dixon due to the clothing," explains Zachary Police Chief David McDavid.

Alvin Dixon is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Aleshia Dixon, 35, to death. Her body was found near LA 19 and Lower Zachary Rd.

Chief McDavid added the two were not married and happened to share the same last name.

Aleshia Dixon was originally from Woodville, Mississippi and worked at a senior care facility in Slaughter.

Alvin Dixon was an East Feliciana Parish Prison work release inmate employed at a Zachary produce stand less than a mile away from the crime scene. According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis, Dixon escaped from his job not long before the murder.

Investigators also believe Dixon jumped from the Mississippi River Bridge the same night as the stabbing. Travis says an officer saw the victim’s car on the west side of the bridge, and saw a man matching Dixon’s description jump.

At the moment, investigators do not have a motive for the death, however Travis says they believe the victim often visited Dixon as his place of work.

Dixon was serving time in East Feliciana Parish Prison for theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The DOC says he had no record of violent crime and passed all screening required to become a work release inmate. He had been working for work release program since February and was scheduled for parole in June.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office says there was no indication that he would become violent.

