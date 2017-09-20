Suspect wanted for robbing cashier at gunpoint at drive-thru window of Burger King

The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect that allegedly robbed a cashier at Burger King at gunpoint.

Officials say the incident happened at the Burger King located at 2192 S Sherwood Forest back on September 7 around 7:40 a.m. They say the suspect was driving a blue 2012-15 Ford Fusion with a bike attached to the back. The suspect reportedly went through the drive-thru and placed an order, then as he approached the window to pay, produced a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. There were no injuries in this case.

BRPD officials say the suspect is described as a white male wearing a black and gold mask. Anyone with information should contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

