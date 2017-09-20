Representatives confirm paperwork issue leads to delay of opening new West Feliciana Hospital

Representatives with the West Feliciana Hospital have confirmed that a paperwork issue has led to the delayed opening of the new facility.

Howard Arceneaux, spokesman for the hospital, tells 9News a form that’s being processed by a Medicare subcontractor is the source of the delay. He says Hurricane Irma affected a facility in Jacksonville, Florida and the paperwork is having to be re-routed and processed elsewhere before the facility can officially open its doors.

The 53,000 square foot facility was supposed to begin accepting patients on Wednesday, August 30.

On behalf of the hospital’s CEO, Lee Chastant, Arceneaux says they are already working to address the issue and expect the hospital to move forward with opening as soon as possible. The hospital is poised to be a game-changer in St. Francisville. It's the first facility of its kind built in a rural area in the state in roughly a decade.

From emergency to outpatient services, the new hospital has just about everything you can imagine. Chastant said during a preview event for the facility that it will provide an important service to the people who live in and around the area.

A handful of stakeholders, along with US Senator Bill Cassidy, toured the $28 million operation on Tuesday, August 22. Cassidy praised the hospital for answering a definite need in West Feliciana Parish. "Of course for the folks in West Feliciana, it's fantastic, but it also provides a model of what other rural hospitals can potentially look towards," Cassidy added.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.







