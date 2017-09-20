Former LSU second baseman having an All-Star season with the Rockies

Former LSU second baseman DJ LeMahieu is having quite the year for the Colorado Rockies.

LeMahieu earned his 30th hit against the Giants this season and raised his batting average to .315.

DJ's 1st inning single gives him 30 hits against San Francisco this season.#ThatsMyDJ ?? pic.twitter.com/jIQITUXhKO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 20, 2017

The two-time Major League Baseball All-Star has also hit 8 home runs, 28 doubles, 4 triples and 64 RBI this year.

LeMahieu played two years for LSU, starting at shortstop his freshman year before making the move to second base.

As a freshman, LeMahieu hit .337 with 11 doubles, one triple, six homers, 44 RBI and 10 steals.

His sophomore season, he batted a team-high .350 with 13 doubles, five triples, 43 RBI and 57 runs.

The Rockies entered Wednesday one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the last National League wild card spot.

