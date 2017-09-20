‘He’s Wrong’ - Sen. Bill Cassidy responds to Jimmy Kimmel blasting him on late night TV

Senator Bill Cassidy spoke with 9News the morning after late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Cassidy by calling him a liar during his monologue Tuesday night.

If you too are disappointed in Sen @BillCassidy #GrahamCassidy let them know it - call (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/eswlh6BaoV — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2017

Kimmel said the Cassidy-sponsored healthcare bill, which aims to replace the Affordable Care Act, does not cover what the Louisiana Republican senator promised it would when he appeared on Kimmel’s show in May. The ACA, which was proposed by former President Barrack Obama, went into effect in 2014.

Cassidy coined the phrase “Jimmy Kimmel Test” when he first appeared on the show, shortly after Kimmel announced his infant son was born with a heart condition. The “Jimmy Kimmel Test” would ensure that patients would not be denied coverage due to a pre-existing condition like his son’s birth defect and insurance companies would not cap annual or lifetime healthcare costs.

When asked about Jimmy Kimmel’s critical comments on national television and Cassidy’s bill failing the “Jimmy Kimmel Test” the Senator told 9News’ Kevin Frey in a Skype interview:

“He’s wrong, on both counts. The bill we’re trying to get through will actually increase coverage, I think, relative to the status quo. There will be people across the nation who currently have no benefits from Obamacare who because of this bill will receive benefits. And the legislation we have protects people from pre-existing conditions.”

Kimmel said Cassidy promised the bill would not impose cap limits on lifetime amounts coverage. The healthcare bill Cassidy is sponsoring would leave the issue of caps up to the states to decide. Cassidy is co-sponsoring the bill with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senate Republicans have a Sept. 30 deadline to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump supports the Cassidy-Graham bill.

You can watch more of Kevin Frey's interview with Sen. Bill Cassidy on 9News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.