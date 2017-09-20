Metairie man facing charges for allegedly pocketing $100k+ of sales tax revenue

A man from Metairie is facing felony charges for reportedly conducting a scheme that cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax.

Investigators say Melvin Ziegler Jr., who owns Cash Control Systems, llc., failed to remit about $121,396 in state sales tax that he collected from selling equipment between January on 2011 and September of 2015. According to the warrant, the sales tax returns Ziegler filed during this time suggest he was "fully aware of the amount of past due sales taxes owed to the state."

Including penalties and interest charges on the past due sales tax, Ziegler now owes the state a total of $215,915.

Ziegler was arrested Wednesday, September 20 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with failing to account for state tax monies. He is the 69th person arrested as part of a joint anti-tax fraud initiative between the Louisiana Department of Revenue and the Attorney General's Office.

