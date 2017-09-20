National Guardsman surprises brother at LSU after coming home fr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

National Guardsman surprises brother at LSU after coming home from Afghanistan

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Wednesday was quite a day for LSU student, John Estrada.

Estrada was in class when it was suddenly interrupted. He was told he was needed in a meeting, but soon discovered this meeting was actually just a cover up for a big surprise. Waiting for him was his brother, on leave from Afghanistan, and his mother, visiting from Columbia.

It was the last thing he expected.

