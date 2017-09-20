Detectives investigating whether 3 shootings in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana parishes connected

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.More >>
Authorities have arrested a woman accused of stealing more than $13,000 in a scheme to defraud Louisiana’s food stamp program, all while the woman served as a corrections officer with a state penitentiary in St. Gabriel.More >>
The police chief of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, resigned Monday amid allegations he choked a man who was in handcuffs.More >>
Authorities said the shooting death of a former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation (BREC) commissioner may be linked to two other shootings. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting in Pride on Tuesday.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
