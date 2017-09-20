Detectives investigating whether 3 shootings in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana parishes connected

Authorities said the shooting death of a former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation (BREC) commissioner may be linked to two other shootings.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting in Pride on Tuesday.

Officials in East Feliciana Parish are looking into the possibility of two shootings, one that turned into a murder, and another where the victim survived his injuries.

Whether or not those are connected, as well as the third one that happened Tuesday evening right on the East Baton Rouge Parish line, is being investigated.

A trailer in East Feliciana Parish is riddled with shotgun pellets following a shooting that happened just last week. Not even a mile from that scene there was a shooting in July.

