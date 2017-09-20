Shooting on Dutton Ave. sends 1 to the hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting on Dutton Ave. sends 1 to the hospital

Posted by WAFB Staff
Dutton Avenue near Denham Street (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Dutton Avenue near Denham Street.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

