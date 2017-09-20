Coach O: Guice WILL play Saturday night against Syracuse

The LSU football team will be back at it Saturday night and, as it turns out, Tiger fans may see running back Derrius Guice after all.

"Derrius was ruled out up until yesterday (Wednesday); he wasn't going to be able to play,” head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday. “He came to us today (Thursday) and said he was feeling better and wanted to practice. He practiced pretty good today (Thursday) so he's going to get some snaps."

We'll see how many snaps he gets in the game against Syracuse, with that trip to Gainesville looming in a couple weeks. Fans would like to have his knee healed up for Florida.

Reports indicate the star running back hurt his knee during the Tigers' loss to Mississippi State. Guice sat out the fourth quarter of the 37-7 defeat to the Bulldogs and did not dress out or participate in Tuesday's team practice.

He has run the ball 57 times this season for 300 yards, a 5.4 average, and four touchdowns. His backup, Darrel Williams, has rushed 28 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns.

Coach O also mentioned defensive back Ed Paris will be out with an injury and he plans to redshirt quarterback Lowell Narcisse.

LSU and Syracuse will kickoff at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2.

