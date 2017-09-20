Coach O: Derrius Guice 'very questionable' for Saturday

LSU running back Derrius Guice is "very questionable" for Saturday night's game against Syracuse, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday.

Reports indicate the star running back hurt his knee during the Tigers' loss to Mississippi State.

Guice sat out the fourth quarter of the 37-7 defeat to the Bulldogs and did not dress out or participate in Tuesday's team practice.

He has run the ball 57 times this season for 300 yards, a 5.4 average, and four touchdowns.

His backup, Darrel Williams, has rushed 28 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns.

LSU and Syracuse will kickoff at 6 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2.

