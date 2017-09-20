Deputies: Alleged licensed contractor hired to repair flood-damaged home 'just walks off the job after being paid'

Authorities said the shooting death of a former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation (BREC) commissioner may be linked to two other shootings. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting in Pride on Tuesday.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Wednesday morning, according to officials.More >>
Authorities are looking for a man who accused of posing as a licensed contractor and allegedly walking off the job after being paid.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; 30% rain coverage - hot/humid - a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of patchy fog - light SW winds; low of 71°
Hunters for the Hungry (HFH) will host its annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” to benefit food banks and food pantries across the state on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Hunter Action Month. Hunters are encouraged to clean out their freezers before the upcoming hunting seasons and share their leftover bounty with the hungry. Donations will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with approximately 400 agencies across the state.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
There is a large police presence at Williams P-8 Elementary School located on Barren Fork Boulevard.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
