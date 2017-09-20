Deputies: Alleged licensed contractor hired to repair flood-damaged home 'just walks off the job after being paid'

Authorities are looking for a man who accused of posing as a licensed contractor and allegedly walking off the job after being paid.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Matthew Gehegan, 28, of Hammond, is wanted for home improvement fraud.

Deputies said Gehegan was hired to repair a flood-damaged home in the Ponchatoula area, but did not finish the job.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.