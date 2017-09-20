RELATED STORIES: Man accused of fatal shootings that were possibly racially motivated

Kenneth Gleason, 23, was arrested September 19 on two counts of first degree murder, two counts of illegal use of a weapon, two counts of attempted first degree murder, and aggravated criminal damage to property. He is being held without bond.

Gleason is accused of killing two black men in what are being called "possibly racially motivated" shootings. Gleason is also accused of shooting into the home of a black family living in his neighborhood. No one was injured in that incident.

