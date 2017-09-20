FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy, Afternoon Showers

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; 30% rain coverage - hot/humid - a high of 91°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of patchy fog - light SW winds; low of 71°

THURSDAY: Early fog; sun/cloud mix - 40% rain/storms; a high of 91°

FRIDAY: First day of autumn “feels” like summer; 30% rain/a high of 91°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - 30% rain/storms; a high of 90°

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered PM showers/storms - a high of 89°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - TROPICAL UPDATE:

- Cat. 4 Hurricane Maria … made landfall early Wednesday morning south of Yabucoa Harbor, Puerto Rico - at 10 a.m., the center was about 25 miles west of San Juan; maximum sustained winds of 140 mph; moving NW at 12 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move offshore of the northern coast of Puerto Rico during the next couple of hours … then pass offshore of the NE coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday, and then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands, SE Bahamas Thursday night and Friday. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center - tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. Once Maria moves off the coast of Puerto Rico, it will take some time for the structure to reorganize over the warm waters of the Atlantic … Air Force Reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the center again Wednesday afternoon.

- Tropical Storm Jose … a strong tropical storm, highest sustained winds of 70 mph; moving NE at 8 mph - currently, about 150 miles south of Nantucket, MA. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to continue for the next several days along much of the eastern seaboard. Jose is quite large - tropical storm force winds extend out from the center 205 miles.

- Remnants of Lee - showers/storms have not become any better organized; however, environmental conditions are marginal for development and only a small increase would result in the “regeneration” of Lee (now, located about 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands) … the low is expected to move northward over the central Atlantic during the next few days.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: SW - SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 21:

High Tide: 1:29 a.m. +1.0

Low Tide: 6:37 a.m. +0.9

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 20 … 98° (2005); 49° (1938)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 20 … 88°; 67°

SUNRISE: 6:52 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:03 p.m.

