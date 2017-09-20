FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy, Afternoon Showers

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; 30% rain coverage - hot/humid - a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of patchy fog - light SW winds; low of 71°
Hunters for the Hungry (HFH) will host its annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” to benefit food banks and food pantries across the state on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Hunter Action Month. Hunters are encouraged to clean out their freezers before the upcoming hunting seasons and share their leftover bounty with the hungry. Donations will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with approximately 400 agencies across the state.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot at someone using a paintball gun. Deputies said a Walmart employee was shot at with a paintball gun.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a public meeting regarding the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s recent Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove the protective slot limit regulation for black bass on Caney Creek Reservoir in Jackson Parish.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
