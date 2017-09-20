Deputies search for person who used paintball gun to shoot at Wa - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies search for person who used paintball gun to shoot at Walmart employee

WAFB Staff
Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot at someone using a paintball gun.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Perkins Road near Prairieville on September 13.

Deputies said a Walmart employee was shot at with a paintball gun.

They added surveillance cameras captured video of the car the shooter was in.

Anyone with information that can help deputies solve this case is urged to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to its anonymous tip line or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

