Deputies search for person who used paintball gun to shoot at Walmart employee

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; 30% rain coverage - hot/humid - a high of 91°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of patchy fog - light SW winds; low of 71°
Hunters for the Hungry (HFH) will host its annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” to benefit food banks and food pantries across the state on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Hunter Action Month. Hunters are encouraged to clean out their freezers before the upcoming hunting seasons and share their leftover bounty with the hungry. Donations will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with approximately 400 agencies across the state.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot at someone using a paintball gun. Deputies said a Walmart employee was shot at with a paintball gun.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a public meeting regarding the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s recent Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove the protective slot limit regulation for black bass on Caney Creek Reservoir in Jackson Parish.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The second installment of "Stranger Things" arrives Oct. 27 on Netflix, just in time for Halloween.More >>
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
