LDWF Announces Public Meeting to Discuss Bass Regulation Change - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LDWF Announces Public Meeting to Discuss Bass Regulation Change on Caney Creek Reservoir

Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Release Date: 09/19/2017

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a public meeting regarding the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s recent Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove the protective slot limit regulation for black bass on Caney Creek Reservoir in Jackson Parish. Results from the recent stock assessment study on the bass population in Caney will be discussed, and anglers will have the opportunity to provide written public comment on the proposed change.

Who:  LDWF Inland Fisheries staff
 
What:  Public meeting on Caney Creek Reservoir
 
When:  Monday, September 25, 2017, at 7 p.m.
 
Where:    Jimmie Davis State Park Conference Center
                1209 State Park Rd.
                Chatham, LA 71226
 
The current LDWF Caney Creek Reservoir Management Plan can be viewed at: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/waterbody-management-plans-inland.
 
The largemouth bass stock assessment report for Caney Creek Reservoir is available here: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/document/41525-caney-creek-reservoir/caney_lmb_project_abbreviated_version.pdf.
 
The meeting is open to the public, and all persons interested in the conservation and management of the fisheries resources in Caney Creek Reservoir are encouraged to attend.
 
For additional information regarding the meeting, contact Jeff Sibley, LDWF Biologist Manager, at jsibley@wlf.la.gov or (318) 371-3066. Comments regarding the NOI may be submitted via email or in writing and mailed to 9961 Hwy. 80 Minden, LA 71055 prior to November 20, 2017.

