Medical Professionals Invited to Job Fair Open House at Our Lady of the Lake North ER

BATON ROUGE, LA - Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is hosting a Job Fair Open House for medical professionals interested in learning more about opportunities at the new Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room, set to open this November. 

The Open House will be held on Wednesday, September 20th from 4 – 6 p.m. at the future site of the Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room located at 5439 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge. Clinical, professional, full-time, part-time, and PRN positions are available.

“We are nearing the finish line in our progress to restore emergency healthcare services in north Baton Rouge,” said Terrie Sterling, chief operating officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “We expect to treat approximately 11,000 patients per year at this new location, which will ultimately help decrease patient traffic at other hospital ERs throughout the city and relieve wait times for emergency care.”

Attendees at the job fair will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters and managers to learn more about available positions at the emergency room. Positions are available in nursing, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, imaging, laboratory and patient access. In addition to being a Magnet® hospital, a designation awarded to only the top eight percent of hospitals in the U.S., and recognized as a “Best Hospital” by U.S. News & World Report, Our Lady of the Lake is a best-in-class facility that offers competitive salaries, excellent benefits, a supportive environment and state-of-the-art healthcare technology. 

The facility will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by emergency physicians who specialize in providing comprehensive emergency care for patients with acute illnesses or injuries.

