Hunters for the Hungry to host 'Clean Out Your Freezer Day'

Informaiton Provided By The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Hunters for the Hungry (HFH) will host its annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” to benefit food banks and food pantries across the state on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Hunter Action Month. Hunters are encouraged to clean out their freezers before the upcoming hunting seasons and share their leftover bounty with the hungry. Donations will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with approximately 400 agencies across the state.



In past years, HFH has collected more than 250,000 pounds of fish, game and other frozen protein items. “Clean-Out Your Freezer Day” is HFH’s annual kick off for the hunting season and provides a much-needed boost to the organization’s year-long protein sourcing efforts.



Hunters for the Hungry encourages hunters and anglers to enjoy the plentiful wild game in Louisiana and give back by sharing frozen fish and game with the hungry through programs such as “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” in the fall and “Donate A Deer” in the winter months. “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” gives hunters and anglers an excellent opportunity to put their leftover fish and game to good use when preparing for the upcoming hunting season.



“Clean Out Your Freezer Day” isn’t just for people who hunt and fish. All are welcome to join the cause by donating any frozen goods or non-perishable/canned goods to benefit those in need. All donations must be labeled and dated.



For details and a list of collection sites in your area, visit HFH at www.hunters4hungrylouisiana.org. For more information, contact Jimmy Anthony at 225-412-4993 or hfh@wlf.la.gov.