Firefighters quickly put out trailer fire caused by electrical m - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters quickly put out trailer fire caused by electrical malfunction

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Grebe Street in Baton Rouge (Source: Baton Rouge Fire Department) Grebe Street in Baton Rouge (Source: Baton Rouge Fire Department)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed a trailer Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was called out to a fire on Grebe Street, which is off Kingfisher Avenue, around 6:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

He said crews made it to the scene in three minutes and quickly doused the flames. There is a home right next door to the one that caught fire.

Miles added the flames were contained to the front room. He also said no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy, Afternoon Showers

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy, Afternoon Showers

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:59:52 GMT

    WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; 30% rain coverage - hot/humid - a high of 91°
    WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of patchy fog - light SW winds; low of 71°

    More >>

    WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; 30% rain coverage - hot/humid - a high of 91°
    WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of patchy fog - light SW winds; low of 71°

    More >>

  • Hunters for the Hungry to host 'Clean Out Your Freezer Day'

    Hunters for the Hungry to host 'Clean Out Your Freezer Day'

    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    Hunters for the Hungry (HFH) will host its annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” to benefit food banks and food pantries across the state on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Hunter Action Month. Hunters are encouraged to clean out their freezers before the upcoming hunting seasons and share their leftover bounty with the hungry. Donations will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with approximately 400 agencies across the state.

    More >>

    Hunters for the Hungry (HFH) will host its annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” to benefit food banks and food pantries across the state on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. in conjunction with Hunter Action Month. Hunters are encouraged to clean out their freezers before the upcoming hunting seasons and share their leftover bounty with the hungry. Donations will be distributed directly to those in need in partnership with approximately 400 agencies across the state.

    More >>

  • Deputies search for person who used paintball gun to shoot at Walmart employee

    Deputies search for person who used paintball gun to shoot at Walmart employee

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-09-20 15:37:31 GMT

    Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot at someone using a paintball gun. Deputies said a Walmart employee was shot at with a paintball gun.

    More >>

    Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot at someone using a paintball gun. Deputies said a Walmart employee was shot at with a paintball gun.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly