Firefighters quickly put out trailer fire caused by electrical malfunction

Firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed a trailer Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was called out to a fire on Grebe Street, which is off Kingfisher Avenue, around 6:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

He said crews made it to the scene in three minutes and quickly doused the flames. There is a home right next door to the one that caught fire.

Miles added the flames were contained to the front room. He also said no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

