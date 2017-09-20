Firefighters quickly put out trailer fire

Firefighters responded to a trailer fire Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was called out to a fire on Grebe Street, which is off Kingfisher Avenue, around 6:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said crews made it to the scene in three minutes and quickly doused the flames. The is a home right next door to the one that caught fire.

Miles added the flames were contained to the front room. He also said no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

