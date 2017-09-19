Youth Oasis Center releases statement after shooting Tuesday night

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday night that reportedly happened near the Youth Oasis Center, located at the corner of S Acadian Thwy. and Wilshire Dr. in Baton Rouge.

The shooting reportedly happened around 9:20 p.m. Detectives on the scene were seen walking in and out of the Youth Oasis Center at the Greater Faith Assembly Church.

One person was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The executive director of the Youth Oasis Center, Tekoah Boatner, released a statement on Facebook Wednesday in response to the shooting. The statement reads:

On Tuesday, September 19, a resident of our basic center was targeted and shot from behind and remains in hospital care. The shooter is not affiliated with the organization, however we have taken steps to secure the immediate safety of all other residents offsite at this time. We are working with local authorities to get the suspect in custody. Youth Oasis strives to provide safety and security to all its residents. We will remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure the well being of residents and staff members. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful staff for acting swiftly to ensure the safety of our residents. The kids are safe because of YOU and I am immensely grateful for your service. I am also grateful for the support received from our state partners and community partners. We are all working towards a safer Baton Rouge together.

