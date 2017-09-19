Shooting reported between Government St. and North Blvd.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting that reportedly happened near Acadian Thwy. and North Blvd.

The shooting reportedly happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night somewhere between Government St. and North Blvd. There's currently no information available about the condition of the victim or victims, but one victim appears to have been transported to a local hospital.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

