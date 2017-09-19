Shooting reported at Youth Oasis Center on S Acadian Thwy.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting that reportedly happened near the Youth Oasis Center, located at the corner of S Acadian Thwy. and Wilshire Dr. in Baton Rouge.

The shooting reportedly happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Detectives on the scene were seen walking in and out of the Youth Oasis Center at the Greater Faith Assembly Church.

There's currently no information available about the condition of the victim or victims, but one victim appears to have been transported to a local hospital.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

