South Baton Rouge Community breathes sigh of relief after alleged shooter arrested

Folks in south Baton Rouge are breathing a collective sigh of relief to see an alleged killer behind bars.

Police arrested Kenneth Gleason, 23, in connection to the death of Donald Smart on Alaska St. Thursday night. Police say Gleason killed Smart and another black man in two apparently random shootings last week. Race may have been an factor in the shootings, according to police.

RELATED: Kenneth Gleason charged with murder, attempted murder, other charges in random shootings

“It's sad, it really is. I wish they'd stop all that killing,” said Carl Vigne, who lived nearby. He says he lived across the street from Smart a few years back. He described Smart as a “nice guy.”

Because the shooting was classified as random, it left the community on edge, with some fearing for their lives. “I was scared. I don't know, I might be walking through a gas station and they gun me down. I was scared,” said Vigne.

Other community members also expressed concern.

“I look at it as, okay somebody’s going around killing black people and I called my sons immediately and said watch yourself, because I really don't know what's going on. You've got to be careful,” said Geralynn Wilkerson.

John Green says he moved away from south Baton Rouge to escape the violence. This violence – random and potentially racially motivated – was quite different.

“If you have kids, you want your kids to grow up safe and humble too. It's all about living in the world of God,” said Green.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



