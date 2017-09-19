Former BREC commissioner fatally shot outside home in Pride

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting in Pride Tuesday night.

Deputies were called out to the 15000 block of Port Hudson-Pride Rd. around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening in reference to a man shot while outside his home. The man, Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene. Breeden was a former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation Commissioner (BREC), a spokesperson with BREC confirmed Tuesday night.

Breeden was a commissioner from 2001 to 2007.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Breeden filed a lawsuit against the metro council and the City of Baton Rouge back in 2010 over the reappointment of Collis Temple Jr. to the BREC, saying the "council had failed the public by misinterpreting term-limit laws that render the move invalid."

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. They are offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

