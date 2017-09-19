EBRSO: Fatal shooting reported in Pride

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting in Pride Tuesday night.

Deputies were called out the 15000 block of Port Hudson-Pride Rd. around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening in reference to a man shot while outside his home. The man, Carroll Breeden, 66, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. They are offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

