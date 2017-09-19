BRFD responds to fire at Aspen Oak Apartments

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Aspen Oaks Apartments on Newcastle Ave.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The apartments are located at 12074 Newcastle Ave. in Baton Rouge. Details are limited at this time, but the fire does appear to be under control. The fire was contained to only one building and possibly two individual units.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Officials say they currently do not know how the fire started. We will provide more information as we receive it.

Video (language warning) from Rebecca Chauff of apt. fire at Afton Oaks on Newcastle in BR. No injuries, 2 units heavily damaged @WAFB pic.twitter.com/BZjJlFZDT5 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.