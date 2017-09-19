BRFD responds to fire at Aspen Oak Apartments

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Aspen Oaks Apartments on Newcastle Ave.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Aspen Oaks Apartments on Newcastle Ave.More >>
The following is a timeline of events involving accused shooter Kenneth Gleason and the three shootings he is accused of committing.More >>
The following is a timeline of events involving accused shooter Kenneth Gleason and the three shootings he is accused of committing.More >>
Kenneth Gleason, 23, is an Eagle scout, born and raised in Baton Rouge. He seemed to have a bright future ahead as he graduated with honors from high school, but not long after that, a check of his history shows trouble started brewing.More >>
Kenneth Gleason, 23, is an Eagle scout, born and raised in Baton Rouge. He seemed to have a bright future ahead as he graduated with honors from high school, but not long after that, a check of his history shows trouble started brewing.More >>
Kenneth Gleason is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, authorities said Tuesday.More >>
Kenneth Gleason is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, authorities said Tuesday.More >>
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is one the most efficient crime labs in the country in terms of turn-around time in processing DNA analysis requests for law enforcement cases.More >>
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is one the most efficient crime labs in the country in terms of turn-around time in processing DNA analysis requests for law enforcement cases.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>