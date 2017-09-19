BRFD responds to fire at Afton Oaks Apartments - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRFD responds to fire at Afton Oaks Apartments

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters responded to the scene of an accidental fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported crews were dispatched to Afton Oaks Apartments on Newcastle Avenue, which is off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m.

Reports stated firefighters found smoke billowing from a downstairs apartment when they arrived at the apartments and discovered the kitchen was on fire once they went inside. 

Officials said the fire was under control just before 6 p.m.

They added four of the 16 apartments in the building were involved in the fire, while two were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said they have the determined the fire was an accident.

The Red Cross was called in to assist residents.

