BRFD responds to fire at Afton Oaks Apartments

Firefighters responded to the scene of an accidental fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Tuesday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting in Pride Tuesday night.More >>
A sometimes broken man, singing through life's challenges, is a pretty accurate way to describe 59-year-old Bruce Cofield.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting that reportedly happened near the Youth Oasis Center, located at the corner of S Acadian Thwy. and Wilshire Dr. in Baton Rouge.More >>
We are not expecting much change as we close out the final days of the summer season.More >>
