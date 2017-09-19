BRFD responds to fire at Afton Oaks Apartments

Firefighters responded to the scene of an accidental fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported crews were dispatched to Afton Oaks Apartments on Newcastle Avenue, which is off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m.

Reports stated firefighters found smoke billowing from a downstairs apartment when they arrived at the apartments and discovered the kitchen was on fire once they went inside.

Officials said the fire was under control just before 6 p.m.

They added four of the 16 apartments in the building were involved in the fire, while two were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said they have the determined the fire was an accident.

Video (language warning) from Rebecca Chauff of apt. fire at Afton Oaks on Newcastle in BR. No injuries, 2 units heavily damaged @WAFB pic.twitter.com/BZjJlFZDT5 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 19, 2017

The Red Cross was called in to assist residents.

