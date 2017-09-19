THE INVESTIGATORS: Looking into the background of Kenneth Gleason

Kenneth Gleason, 23, is an Eagle scout, born and raised in Baton Rouge. He seemed to have a bright future ahead as he graduated with honors from high school, but not long after that, a check of his history shows trouble started brewing.

Police say the gun Gleason bought the gun he allegedly used in the killings of two men and to shoot at a home last year at a store in Baton Rouge. Officials say the same 9mm gun was used at all three scenes, but the ammo was different each time.

"Three different types of ammo, browning ammunition that was bought when he bought the weapon. The second was federal ammunition, which was found on Florida and Acadian and the third was Magtech that was found on Alaska. Obviously, three different types of shell casings that were found at three different scenes," said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Just two months ago, police say Gleason ordered a silencer for the gun. "The silencer had not yet been received. It was on order and takes several months for that to come in and it did not come in thankfully," said Moore.

Last month, Gleason completed a concealed carry permit class, but that permit has not yet come in. The 9News Investigators checked his past history, and in Louisiana, found only minor traffic violations. In 2013, he got a ticket for having an out tail light, and in 2014, received a no seat belt ticket and two speeding tickets.

But he did have some criminal trouble in Phoenix, Arizona at a Target store.

In December of 2016, he was accused of stealing from that store, taking $31 worth of merchandise, including wine and personal hygiene products. He was not arrested. Instead, he was issued a criminal citation for shoplifting and was released.

Gleason graduated with honors from Baton Rouge High School in 2012. He attended LSU, but withdrew after only three semesters.

Just before lunchtime Tuesday, the 23-year-old arrived at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where sources say Gleason will be kept in isolation away from other inmates. Police would not say what, if anything, Gleason has said to investigators since being arrested.

The Associated Press reported police found a copy of an Adolf Hilter speech inside Gleason's home.

One thing they have not found is his gun. A source says Gleason told police he recently got rid of his gun after he became afraid someone was spying on him through the camera on his laptop computer.

One of Gleason's cousins told the Associated Press there is "no way" Gleason could be the killer, saying Gleason has black friends and does not like guns. Another cousin described him as a "good kid" who "had no problems with any person".

Even though Gleason lived with his parents, a neighbor says they sometimes saw him sleeping in his car. The DA's office says so far, an arraignment date is not on the books. That's where he'll go before a judge to be formally charged.

