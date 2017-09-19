LSU Student Government to hold rally against hazing after death of prospective frat member

Last week, a prospective fraternity member at LSU died in what's being investigated as a possible hazing incident.

In response to the death of Maxwell Gruver, 18, who was a prospective member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the university is holding a Rally Against Hazing on Thursday, September 21 on the steps of the Memorial Tower.

The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. by the LSU Student Government. They hope to bring together student organizations, as well as individual students, so the campus can begin "honest and progressive conversations about putting an end to hazing."

Student Government President Jason Badeaux and Vice President Leah Sanders will both speak at the rally. There will also be a moment of silence to remember Gruver and all victims of hazing. Following that, each student in attendance will have the opportunity to make a pledge to end hazing in any and all forms.

LSU says to end the cycle, everyone must come together to keep the campus safe and welcoming for all students.

