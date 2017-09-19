EBRSO warns of jury duty phone scam

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are warning residents of a jury duty phone scam.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating two separate cases in which the scammer poses as a law enforcement officer and tells the victim that he or she has missed federal jury duty and can avoid being arrested by paying a fine.

Investigators say the scammer will then give the victim the address to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Headquarters to make the situation seem legitimate and instruct them to purchase a Green Dot MasterCard. When the victim arrives at the sheriff’s office, the caller tells the victim to stay in their vehicle and give them the account number to the Green Dot MasterCard.

Deputies want to remind residents that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office does not call prospective jurors, ask for personal identification information, or ask for money to pay fines over the phone.

Anyone with any information about this scam is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5009. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

