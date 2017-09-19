Three Baton Rouge Magnet High students make perfect scores on AC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Three Baton Rouge Magnet High students make perfect scores on ACT

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Riley Devall, Marie Neubrander, and Brian Tsai (Source: Baton Rouge Magnet High School) Riley Devall, Marie Neubrander, and Brian Tsai (Source: Baton Rouge Magnet High School)
Three students at Baton Rouge Magnet High School have made perfect scores on 36 on their ACT exams.

On average, less than a tenth of a percent of student who take the test achieve a perfect score. Eighteen Baton Rouge Magnet High students have scored a 36 on the exam since 2012. As well as the three perfect scores, nine students at Baton Rouge Magnet High scored a 35 on the spring 2017 exam.

Riley Devall is a senior and an Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar with Honors. He's also a member of the Real World Design Challenge Team.

Marie Neubrander was the valedictorian of the Class of 2017, a National AP Scholar, and a National Merit Finalist. She attends the University of Alabama as a member of the Computer Based Honors Program.

Brian Tsai is a junior and a member of Mu Alpha Theta and Beta Club.

