Zachary police asking for help in locating alleged tire slasher

Zachary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of slashing four tires early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m on Noble Street. Investigators believe the suspect lives nearby or in the same neighborhood because he was traveling on a bicycle and appears to be a juvenile.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.

