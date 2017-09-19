WANTED: 2 men sought for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: 2 men sought for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in items from Denham Walmart

By Rachael Thomas
Source: Denham Springs Police Department Source: Denham Springs Police Department
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

The Denham Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying two men are accused of stealing more than $1,600 in merchandise from the Walmart in Denham Springs.

Officials say they left the store in a red Toyota Camry after stealing numerous items. 

Anyone with information should call Denham Springs detectives at 225-665-5106. 

