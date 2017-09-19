LSU announces 2018 football schedule

WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald earned Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore Darryl Williams picked up Offensive Lineman of the Week and sophomore Jeffery Simmons was named Defensive Lineman of the Week after leading MSU to a 37-30 victory over #11 LSU.More >>
Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7. Click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
