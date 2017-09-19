Morgan City man arrested for reportedly giving gun to student, who brought it to school

A Morgan City man is behind bars after police say he gave a gun to a juvenile, who then brought it to Morgan City High School.

On September 18, the Morgan City Police Department began their investigation after a student brought a gun to a location near the school. The gun was located just off campus near the school and had an obliterated serial number. The juvenile was arrested and the investigation continued.

Officials say during the investigation, it was learned that the juvenile got the gun from a family member, who was later identified as Leroy Byers, 35. It was also found that Byers is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Byers was subsequently arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail, where he was booked on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers

Hold for probation and parole

The investigation is ongoing.

