Timeline of events surrounding accused shooter Kenneth Gleason

The following is a timeline of events involving accused shooter Kenneth Gleason and the three shootings he is accused of committing.

November 19, 2016 – Kenneth Gleason purchases a 9mm pistol and three different brands of ammunition from a store in Baton Rouge.

July 2017 – Gleason purchases a silencer for the pistol but it never arrives.

August 5, 2017 – Gleason completes a concealed carry class.

September 11, 2017 – Gleason allegedly shoots house in the 5100 block of Sandy Ridge Drive three times. Two people were inside the home at the time but were not injured.

September 11, 2017 – A nearby Jiffy Lube employee calls Baton Rouge police and reports he saw a white male in a red car put a gun in the bushes. A gun was never found.

September 11, 2017 – Custom Security calls investigators to report they have surveillance video of a white male in a red car remove the plate from a car and place a gun in the trunk.

September 12, 2017 – Gleason allegedly fatally shoots Bruce Cofield, 59, in the 3400 block of Florida Boulevard. Witnesses report to police that they saw a white male in tactile gear with a red car.

September 13, 2017 – Gleason allegedly steals a copy of A Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy from Books-A-Millon on Towne Center Boulevard.

September 13, 2017 – Gleason allegedly shoots Donald Smart, 49, 10 times on Alaska Street near Smart’s employer, Louie’s Café. Smart dies at the scene.

September 15, 2017 – The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network reports to investigators that the projectiles found were shot from the same weapon.

September 16, 2017 - An off-duty BRPD officer spots Gleason’s car and stops him. Police then take Gleason into custody on drug charges.

September 17, 2017 – Gleason is released on $3,500 bond for the drug charges.

September 18, 2017 – Gleason is arrested on a theft charge in which he is accused of stealing a copy of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

September 19, 2017 – Gleason is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

