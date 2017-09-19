MISSING: LSU continues search student last seen early Monday morning

The LSU Police Department is still searching for a student reported missing at the beginning of the week.

Investigators said Michael Nickelotte, 21, was last seen at his on-campus apartment Monday at 1 a.m.

Officials said Thursday there had been no updates in the case.

Investigators added it is believed Nickelotte left the apartment on his own.

Police said he is 6-foot-1, with blue eyes and a close-cropped haircut.

WVUE-TV in New Orleans learned Nickelotte's family lives in Mandeville. Relatives said he attended Fountainbleu High. They added he is in the Marine Corps ROTC at LSU.

Anyone with information on Nickelotte is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231.

