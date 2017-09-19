MISSING: LSU asks for help finding student last seen early Monday morning

The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing student. Investigators said Michael Nickelotte, 21, was last seen at his on-campus apartment Monday at 1 a.m.More >>
You can say what you want about this plan and that plan, but one thing’s for sure - our traffic problems are not going to solve themselves.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Kenneth Gleason is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, Baton Rouge Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said Tuesday.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson case in which fire destroyed a vacant house early Tuesday morning. It happened on South Amite Drive near its intersection with North Stevendale Road around 2:45 a.m.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
