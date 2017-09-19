Kenneth Gleason to be charged in random shootings, sources say

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

Kenneth Gleason will be charged with murder in connection with the apparently random deadly shootings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week, The 9NEWS Investigators have learned.

Police have said they believe the shootings were likely racially motivated.

Officials will make the announcement of Gleason’s arrest at a 10:30 news conference this morning, sources say.

Gleason, 23, was brought in for questioning last Saturday but was not initially charged with the shootings. He was detained on drug charges but bonded out of jail Sunday.

The first of the two shootings killed Bruce Cofield, 59 last Tuesday. Two nights later, Donald Smart, 49, was fatally shot as he was walking on Alaska Street to work his job at Louie's Cafe, near LSU.

