Firemen responding to first aid call happen upon fire that destroyed house; investigators rule it arson

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson case in which fire destroyed a vacant house early Tuesday morning.

It happened on South Amite Drive near its intersection with North Stevendale Road around 2:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters were actually responding to a first aid call when they spotted flames shooting out of the house.

He added those flames were already through the roof when the crew made it to the house.

According to Miles, the house is a total loss.

Anyone with information on this arson is urged to call investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department at 354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

