Firemen respond to first aid call, happen upon fire that destroyed house

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an case in which fire destroyed a vacant house early Tuesday morning.

It happened on South Amite Dr. near its intersection with North Stevendale Rd. around 2:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters were actually responding to a first aid call when they spotted flames shooting out of the house. He added those flames were already through the roof when the crew made it to the house.

According to Miles, the house is a total loss.

BRFD officials originally reported the fire was an arson case, but later stated the cause was actually electrical.

