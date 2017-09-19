Decision on future of controversial BR subdivision delayed; now set for October

Time is running out for those concerned over a potential Baton Rouge subdivision to have their voices heard.More >>
Time is running out for those concerned over a potential Baton Rouge subdivision to have their voices heard.More >>
Once a month, the soccer fields at Independence Park are filled with dozens of kids learning how to play soccer. They’re divided into groups, color coordinated with bright mesh jerseys. Each group is taught a skill at one of several stations, led by volunteers and members of the Baton Rouge Soccer Club.More >>
Once a month, the soccer fields at Independence Park are filled with dozens of kids learning how to play soccer. They’re divided into groups, color coordinated with bright mesh jerseys. Each group is taught a skill at one of several stations, led by volunteers and members of the Baton Rouge Soccer Club.More >>
The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge is investigating allegations of sexual assault between an employee and a former student after it was recently brought to their attention.More >>
The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge is investigating allegations of sexual assault between an employee and a former student after it was recently brought to their attention.More >>
The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.More >>
The Baton Rouge Department responded to a shooting Monday night that happened on Crestwood St. in Baton Rouge.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome is offering her praise to the Baton Rouge Police Department following two apparently connected fatal shooting that happened within 48 hours of each other.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome is offering her praise to the Baton Rouge Police Department following two apparently connected fatal shooting that happened within 48 hours of each other.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>