Decision on future of controversial BR subdivision delayed; now set for October

Time is running out for those concerned over a potential Baton Rouge subdivision to have their voices heard.

A decision on the future of the Lakes at Jones Creek was expected Monday night at the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, but it was deferred and is now set for next month.

The fight over the future of the proposal has been brewing for weeks. Homeowners upset about the proposal spoke out at a packed public meeting last month, but will have to simmer a bit longer before a decision is reached. The decision is now set for the commission’s October 16 meeting. Councilman Buddy Amoroso requested the move.

"I want to be sure that you know everyone feels safe," said Amoroso.

Residents in the nearby Shenandoah Hills neighborhood say they are concerned about what the new 425-unit project will bring to the area. More traffic is one of their concerns and a greater risk of flooding is another. Amoroso says while they have more time to prepare, it's important for those against the project to show up to the next meeting. He says it will be the only chance for them to have their say.

"The public's only shot at voicing their opposition will be at the planning and zoning commission. It will not be at the metro council," said Amoroso.

As the city moves forward with developing the stormwater master plan, a possible fix to area drainage problems, Amoroso says what happens with the potential subdivision is crucial. "You're seeing that we are going into a much wetter rain cycle,” Amoroso added. “Things that we thought never could happen has happened, so I think it's just we have to be responsible."

He believes part of that responsibility should be for the city to take a hard look at what future developments are allowed to get the green light.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the councilman if the goal is to scrap the subdivision all together or to simply make changes to the existing plan. "Well, the goal is to make it safe," Amoroso answered.

Below is a copy of the agenda for the meeting scheduled for October 16:

