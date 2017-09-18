Episcopal School of Baton Rouge investigating allegations of sexual assault involving employee, former student

The Episcopal School of Baton Rouge is investigating allegations of sexual assault between an employee and a former student after it was recently brought to their attention.

Officials with the school say they are taking step to make sure the accused employee will not be on campus pending the investigation. The incident reportedly happened several years ago. Since this is an active investigation, it has been requested by law enforcement that the Board of Trustees and the school not released details of the allegations at this time.

A special committee appointed by the board has hired independent counsel to investigate the incident. The board and school are encouraging anyone who knows about any allegations of this nature to come forward.

Current members of the board and leaders at the school say they know of no other allegations of this type during the school's 50-year history. The school says they screen employees before hiring them, utilizing fingerprinting and background checks, and that they also train teachers in "Safeguarding God's Children" (a denominational program required by the Episcopal Church and the Diocese of Louisiana). The school also has a thorough policy on sexual assault and has an ongoing program to train teacher to be alert for indicators of sexual abuse of all kinds.

We will update this story with new information as we receive it.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.